This DOSS SoundBox Touch Bluetooth speaker is the best $20 you can spend today

DOSS

There's an inherent tension between sound quality and price, which is why we're always jazzed to run into speakers and headphones that punch well above their weight. Portable Bluetooth speakers are a great example: below a certain price point, you tend to get mediocre sound quality pumped out of a housing with a cheap feel. That's not true of the DOSS SoundBox Touch, a solid Bluetooth Speaker that sounds surprisingly good for its $28 list price. And today only, you can get the .

The SoundBox Touch is a great little portable speaker -- it's powered by a 12-watt amp and delivers about 20 hours of playtime. The housing is solidly built with an aluminum housing, and the illuminated touch controls on top give the speaker a premium feel. Even the volume is controlled with a touch-sensitive virtual dial, so it has no moving parts aside from an on-off button in back. In addition to Bluetooth, it also has a micro-SD slot. If you're a USB-C fan, that's one small disappointment: The speaker recharges via micro-USB.

That's not all. You can -- DOSS has a slew of speakers and earbuds on sale today, but it's all today only, so time is of the essence.

Some other notable items on sale today:

($28, 30% off)

($45, 44% off)

($34, 32% off)

