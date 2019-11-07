This deepfake video makes Rick and Morty even more disturbing

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The animated series Rick and Morty is strange enough on its own, but when it's reinterpreted as a deepfake video, it borders on surreal.

Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be doing or saying things they aren't. Deepfake software has made manipulated videos accessible and increasingly harder to detect as fake.

Designer and illustrator Ben Marriott made the deepfake video of the Rick and Morty and posted it to his YouTube channel.

Using pre-existing 3D modeling footage of a scene from Rick and Morty made from using the animation software Maya, Marriott was able to reimagine it as a very disturbing deepfake video.

The traditional 2D animation style that fans are used to seeing when watching Rick and Morty is now replaced with a 3D image of both characters as real humans.

If you look closely you'll see that Rick's face is replaced with the face of actor Willem Dafoe playing Green Goblin from 2002's Spider-Man movie.

"It turned out a tad more horrifying than I expected," Marriott said of Rick's face in the video. "I wasn't exactly expecting it to be particularly flattering."

Marriott's channel also has more deepfake and experimental animation videos, including one of Homer from The Simpsons.

The new season of Rick and Morty debuts Nov. 10 on Adult Swim.