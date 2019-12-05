Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

OLED displays aren't just for televisions. They're now for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker merchandise tie-ins, too.

Coca-Cola Singapore has harnessed the flexibility of OLED displays to wrap special-edition sugar-free Coke bottles with light-up, glowing lightsabers wielded by Rey and Kylo Ren.

Enlarge Image Inuru

According to Mothership, the battery-powered OLED bottles can light up about 500 times, so you'll need to ration your lightsaber action. German OLED company Inuru created the labels, which glow when touched. You'll need to provide your own sound effects.

The process for obtaining a special bottle is a bit complex. Fans will need to solve a riddle revealed on Instagram and Facebook, track down the secret locations of "Gatekeepers" near 7-Eleven stores around Singapore, obtain a special pass and then redeem that pass to buy a bottle.

There are 8,000 bottles total and the hunt will take place on weekends until Dec. 22. You can get all the details through Coca-Cola Singapore's promotion website.

The Rey and Kylo Ren bottles might not be as cute as Baby Yoda, but their scarcity, location and novelty might make them one of the more elusive and sought-after pieces of Rise of Skywalker merchandise. The movie will hit theaters on Dec. 20. Here's all the footage we've seen so far.