What price home security? That's not a rhetorical question; I'm asking, what should you expect to pay for a home-security system that includes professional monitoring -- and potentially lowers the cost of your homeowner's insurance?

Today, that price is exactly $99, which nets you not only a considerable amount of sensor and alarm hardware, but also your first year of monitoring. Of course, after that year, the rates skyrocket, right? Nope: It's still $99, or $9 per month if you prefer. Okay, Kangaroo, I'm listening.

For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Kangaroo Homeowner's Kit for $99, plus a free additional sensor with promo code CHEAPSKATE. After adding the kit to your cart, choose one of the three available sensors -- Motion, Motion + Entry or Water + Climate -- and add that to your cart as well, then apply the code. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

This expandable solution provides a surprising amount of hardware, starting with an electronic keypad that's also a siren and smoke/CO-detector, er, detector. That means if it hears, say, a smoke alarm go off, it'll activate with alerts and such. It includes a pair of keychain-friendly "Roo" tags as well -- small RFID fobs that arm or disarm the system when touched to the keypad.

Next up, you get three Motion + Entry sensors, which are designed for doors and windows. Then there's the single Water + Climate sensor, which you could put in a basement or under a sink -- anywhere you want to immediately detect leaking water. It can also alert you of changes in temperature and humidity, the better to protect you against freezing pipes and mold.

As noted above, my exclusive promo code nets you one additional sensor -- take your pick. Also as noted, you can expand the system as needed.

Like any good security kit, this one includes window stickers and a yard sign, because deterrence is half the battle.

Finally, there's the Kangaroo Complete membership, which includes not only the app-based notifications and unlimited user invites (family, neighbors, etc.) afforded by the free plan, but also text and voice notifications, Alexa and Google Home integrations, help with obtaining a homeowner's insurance discount (which could be as high as 20%, according to Kangaroo) and 24/7 monitoring.

As you may have noticed, there's one key item missing here: a camera. I have to imagine Kangaroo will offer one at some point, but the company has yet to announce anything.

In the interim, you could deploy one or more Wyze Cams, which start at just $20. Of course, that might lead you to the $20 Wyze Sense Kit, which includes a pair of door/window sensors and a motion sensor. But Wyze doesn't offer a keypad/alarm, a water sensor or professional monitoring. The cameras, though, would likely make an excellent addition to the Kangaroo kit.

I haven't yet had the chance to test the Kangaroo equipment, but I was immediately impressed with the quality of the packaging and very clear accompanying instructions. Truthfully, I'm surprised the company isn't charging more for this gear; technically you're getting it free as part of a monitoring subscription.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: The ultimate Harry Potter movie collection is $100 off

Are you a serious Harry Potter fan, or do you know someone who is? Here's the one movie collection to rule them all. (Whoops, mixed my movie metaphors.)

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection Steelbook (4K UHD + standard Blu-ray) for $149.99 with promo code CNETPOTTER.

That code nets you an extra $50 off the current sale price of $249.99, which is already a bargain given that this is actually a collectible. It's currently $329.99 at Amazon (with only two left in stock), and no longer available at Best Buy.

Indeed, that's the very definition of a Steelbook collection: a limited-run item, often with special artwork and, of course, a steel case. The only letdown here is that you don't also get the digital editions of each movie. Still, for Potterheads who want the absolute best image quality (it doesn't get any better than 4K), this is worth a look.

