This company will pay you $1,000 to binge Hallmark Christmas movies

REB Images

Hallmark movies have become a staple of the holiday season. Though one might try to resist, when pristine blankets of snow, twinkling lights, being home for the holidays, finding love under the mistletoe, and learning the true meaning of the holiday season are packed into a 90-minute movie, all bets are off. If Hallmark movies are your favorite part of the year, you could actually get paid to watch them.

Tech company Century Link is going to pay one person $1,000 to binge 24 holiday movies on the Hallmark channel in 12 days, Business Insider reported earlier. The company has a short application on its website to enter. There are only a few rules -- you have to love Christmas, be over 18 years old and a US resident, and be savvy on social media to document your marathon. The contest closes on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET, and you'll know in about five days whether you landed your dream job.

If you're picked, Century Link will set you up with a subscription to Hallmark's streaming service, a packet of hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, string lights, a mini-tree, and loads of Hallmark swag. If you want an edge on the competition, the company says you can include a 2-3 minute video showing off your Christmas spirt.