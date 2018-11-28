This compact rolling computer desk is just $34 with this exclusive code

Aingoo

The problem: You need a place to work, but space is at a premium in your apartment, bedroom, home office or wherever.

The solution: For a limited time, and while supplies last, AGDirect via Amazon has the Aingoo Mobile Computer Desk for $34.19 with promo code 40PTCNET. Regular price: $57. And it's never dipped below $43.

Let me note right up front that the vendor has about 150-200 of these in stock at the moment, so it's possible they'll sell out. If you see a seller other than AGDirect, that's probably what happened -- and don't be surprised if the code doesn't work. (There may be other sellers that carry this product, but they're not participating in the promotion.)

The photos up top probably tell you most of what you need to know about the desk. It has a slide-out keyboard shelf (which I consider essential for computing comfort) and an upper shelf for...well, a printer according to the product description, but it would have to be a pretty small one. (You also have the option of forgoing that shelf altogether if you prefer.)

I also like that this is on casters (two of which are lockable), so it's easy to move around.

The desk has a 4.3-star rating from 65 buyers, and ReviewMeta says those ratings are mostly legit. (Fakespot, for whatever reason, throws an error when analyzing this product.)

What more can I say? There are lots of compact desks priced in the $40-60 range, but this one has the advantage of the upper shelf, the wheels and the lower price. Might just be the perfect fit for your workspace -- and budget.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Want to get a jump-start on your New Year's resolutions? Start using a VPN -- a virtual private network -- whenever you connect to an open Wi-Fi hotspot. (You know, at Panera Bread or Starbucks, or on a train or airplane.) In return for a few extra clicks, you'll make all your online activity invisible to hackers.

Okay, but which VPN? A perennial favorite, VPN Unlimited is currently on sale for $31.99 for a lifetime, 5-device subscription. It usually runs $39.99.

VPN Unlimited isn't the fastest product in its class, but so what? I've used the product for over a year, and it hasn't impeded my productivity in the slightest. Unless the network you're connecting to is really slow to begin with, I doubt you'll notice any speed hit in your online activities.

Google

Bonus deal No. 2: The single best way to add Wi-Fi connectivity to an old stereo or speakers? Google Chromecast Audio, no question. (Don't take my word; read CNET's Chromecast Audio review.)

The little plug-in puck normally sells for $35, but for a limited time, Best Buy has the Chromecast Audio for $15 shipped. It's sold out online, but see if your local store has any.

If not, Adorama also has the Chromecast Audio for $15 -- but it's currently backordered. At least you can still order it, though, and lock in that price.

Wherever you get it, $15 is a killer deal on this sweet little accessory, which allows you to stream music from any Android device -- and many iPhone apps as well -- and supports Sonos-style multi-room audio.

