This car vacuum kit is only $23 today

It's always important to keep your vehicle clean, but choosing the right tools for the job depends on you. Wipes for your dash, covers to keep the sun out an a good vacuum to keep your seats and floors clean are often the best places to start. That last bit can often be a little on the expensive side depending on where you look, but today there's a more than 50% discount on a ThisWorx vac complete with travel kit.
You get a lot more than a vacuum with this kit. There's a power adapter for your car, three attachments for reaching all of the important places in your car, and a detailing kit to make sure you get everywhere else. This all comes together in a travel kit you can tuck away in the back of your car until you need, which is a lot of great hardware for only $23.