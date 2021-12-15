Log4j software bug NASA probe touches the sun Spider-Man: No Way Home review Recasting Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman? PS5 restock tracker
Keep your car clean for less with nearly 50% off this well-rated vacuum kit

It's always important to keep your vehicle clean, but choosing the right tools for the job depends on you. Wipes for your dash, covers to keep the sun out and a good vacuum to keep seats and floors clean are often the best places to start. That last bit can often be on the expensive side depending on where you look, but today there's a nearly 50% discount on a ThisWorx vacuum complete with travel kit. 

You get a lot more than a vacuum with this kit: There's a power adapter for your car, three attachments for reaching all of your car's important places and a detailing kit to make sure you get everything else. This all comes together in a travel pack you can tuck away until you need it, which is a lot of great hardware for only $23. 