BioLite

There's no law that says the great outdoors must be the low-tech outdoors. I mean, you need a stove, right? You need to boil water. Why not throw a fire-powered USB charger into the mix?

This should make you happy, campers: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the BioLite CampStove 2 wood-burning and USB charging bundle for $169.99 with promo code KKM4BB29. It normally sells for $239.99, though it's already on sale at $199.99. (My code nets you an extra $30 off. You're welcome!)

I'm not much of a camper, but I must admit this is pretty cool. You build a little wood fire in the stove, then connect the BioLite module. The latter has its own rechargeable 2,600mAh battery and a USB output for charging your phone, running an LED light (included!) or whatever.

It also has a four-speed fan to help you boil water more quickly, which you can do using the included steel pot. Or, attach the rather adorable little folding-leg grill to cook up your burgers, dogs and whatnot.

I haven't tried the CampStove myself, but I can see where it would make a great gift item for someone who digs camping. (To be clear: not me.)

Now playing: Watch this: Camping hacks that make your outdoorsing a little easier

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!