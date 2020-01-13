This Brother monochrome multifunction printer costs just $100

Brother

Just a few days ago, Cheapskate Rick Broida told you about a great deal on a Brother compact monochrome laser printer (now expired). Ordinarily $170, it had dipped briefly under $100. Well, today you can do better than that particular deal -- a newer version of that Brother printer fixes pretty much the only complaint we had with that version, and it's currently selling at a nearly unbeatable price. I'm talking about the Brother DCP-L2550DW, which is selling on Amazon for $100. It lists for $160, so this deal nets you a $60 savings.

The Brother DCP-L2550DW is a compact multifunction monochrome laser printer that can print, copy and scan -- but no faxing, sorry. It has a generous 250-sheet paper tray, two-sided duplex printing and a 50-sheet automatic document feeder, which was the one feature Rick lamented was missing from this printer's older sibling. Not only does it connect via USB, Ethernet and Wi-Fi, but it supports AirPrint for iOS devices and can print from the cloud using services like Google Cloud Print 2.0.

I'll also mention this, though I'm not sure if this is a feature I would turn on: It's compatible with Amazon Dash, able to automatically order ink refills when you're running low.

Now playing: Watch this: The best laptops from CES 2020

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.