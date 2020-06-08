This Black Lives Matter street mural can be seen from space

Maxar Technologies

The new Black Lives Matter yellow-lettered mural in Washington, D.C. can be seen for blocks, from the air and now from space. Imaging company Planet Labs posted a satellite image of the mural to Twitter on Friday, and the next day Maxar Technologies posted its satellite images of both the mural and protesters in the streets.

The bold yellow letters that spell out Black Lives Matter take up over two blocks of 16th Street leading up to the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The 16 yellow letters fill the width of the two-lane street.

Planet Labs' image shows the new mural, along with a few puffy clouds. Maxar Technologies' image shows the lettering as well as people walking along 16th Street NW, with many gathering on and near the new mural.

“Maxar collected this high-res image of today’s protests in Wash, D.C., calling attention to the long history of racial injustice in our nation. We’re guided by our values & driven by a core belief that Earth Intelligence brings transparency for a better world.” D. Jablonsky, CEO pic.twitter.com/LefEQlNPKC — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) June 6, 2020

"We're guided by our values and driven by a core belief that Earth Intelligence brings transparency for a better world," D. Jablonsky, CEO of Maxar Technologies tweeted on Saturday.

Apple has updated its satellite imagery in Apple Maps to show the huge yellow letters spelling out Black Lives Matter as well.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser commissioned the mural, and repeatedly tweeted about its importance. "It has been a long time coming, but I know. I know -- change will come," Mayor Bowser tweeted on Friday.

It has been a long time coming, but I know. I know—change will come. pic.twitter.com/oBRVbtTruY — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Bowser also officially renamed that section of 16th Street as Black Lives Matter Plaza. The new street sign was installed this week.

Protests continue across the United States (and around the world) following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Tens of thousands of Americans have gathered around the country to condemn acts of racial discrimination and senseless violence from the police.

Read more Black Lives Matter coverage here on CNET and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co to learn how to donate, sign petitions and protest safely.