This bike seat for larger hips is 58% off today

Have you ever looked at those thin, narrow bike seats that come with nice bikes and thought "there's just no way I'll be comfortable on that thing"? You are far from alone, and unfortunately it can be challenging to find a good bike seat that you actually want to sit on for multiple miles at a time if you've got wider hips. Amazon's Deal of the Day is for the Bikeroo Comfort Bike Seat, and at it's well worth considering.

This wider padded seat comes with a pair of springs you can tighten to your desired position, meaning you can set the seat higher in the back if you want more support as you go over bumps in the path or you can set it flatter if you'd rather not risk sliding off the seat at a sudden stop. The seat post on this supports most standard bikes, and can quickly replace any seat you currently have as long as you remember to re-adjust your seat height due to how much taller this seat is than most you'll find in the store. Happy riding!