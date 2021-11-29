Live: Best Cyber Monday deals live blog Cyber Monday 2021: 167 great deals Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey US restricts travel over omicron Get Back: The Beatles documentary review PS5 restock tracker
This awesome men's underwear is up to 40% off for Cyber Monday

Saxx underwear isn't cheap, but for two days only, everything on its website will be on sale for Cyber Monday.

Saxx has literally dozens of styles and designs available, as well as tops and socks.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Saxx's underwear is arguably among the best men can get, and it has a patented BallPark Pouch that's designed to reduce friction and "keep your man-parts in place." Essentially premium boxer briefs, their only downside is they're pretty pricey, with a two-pack going for $45-$55, depending on the style you choose. However, for Cyber Monday Saxx.com has a sitewide discount with 20-40% off everything in its online store. The same deals were available for a few days around Black Friday, but this appears to be a one-day sale. 

Having personally worn Saxx's underwear, I can vouch for the pouch, and the briefs are durable and hold up nicely over time. The company makes tops and socks too, as well as tights and swimming trunks. There's also a kids section for those looking for father/son gifting options.

