This awesome men's underwear is up to 40% off for Cyber Monday

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Saxx's underwear is arguably among the best men can get, and it has a patented BallPark Pouch that's designed to reduce friction and "keep your man-parts in place." Essentially premium boxer briefs, their only downside is they're pretty pricey, with a two-pack going for $45-$55, depending on the style you choose. However, for Cyber Monday has a sitewide discount with in its online store. The same deals were available for a few days around Black Friday, but this appears to be a one-day sale.

Having personally worn Saxx's underwear, I can vouch for the pouch, and the briefs are durable and hold up nicely over time. The company makes tops and socks too, as well as tights and swimming trunks. There's also a kids section for those looking for father/son gifting options.