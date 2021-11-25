This awesome men's underwear is up to 40% off for Black Friday

Enlarge Image Saxx

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Saxx's underwear is arguably among the best of the male variety, and it has a patented BallPark Pouch that's designed to reduce friction and "keep your man-parts in place." Essentially premium boxer briefs, their only downside is they're pretty pricey, with a two-pack going for $45-$55, depending on the style you choose. However, from now till Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, is having a site-wide discount with in its online store.

Having personally worn Saxx's underwear, I can vouch for the pouch, and the briefs are durable and hold up nicely over time. Additionally, the company makes tops and socks, as well as tights and swimming trunks. There's also kids section for those looking for father/son gifting options.