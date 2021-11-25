Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
This awesome men's underwear is up to 40% off for Black Friday

Saxx undergarments aren't cheap but for two days only, everything on its website will be on sale.

Saxx has literally dozens of styles and designs available, as well as tops and socks.

Saxx's underwear is arguably among the best of the male variety, and it has a patented BallPark Pouch that's designed to reduce friction and "keep your man-parts in place." Essentially premium boxer briefs, their only downside is they're pretty pricey, with a two-pack going for $45-$55, depending on the style you choose. However, from now till Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Saxx.com is having a site-wide discount with 20%-40% off everything in its online store.

Having personally worn Saxx's underwear, I can vouch for the pouch, and the briefs are durable and hold up nicely over time. Additionally, the company makes tops and socks, as well as tights and swimming trunks. There's also kids section for those looking for father/son gifting options.     