Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple AirPods: nice, but crazy-expensive, and not good at blocking outside noise. That's why we're constantly on the lookout for inexpensive AirPods alternatives. One of our top picks of 2019: The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air, which at $80 are half the price of AirPods and, to some ears, even better-sounding.

Now they're even cheaper: For a limited time, and while supplies last, CNET readers can get the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air (white) for just $49.99 with promo code CnetLtyAir. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

As you can see, the Liberty Air are kissing cousins to the AirPods, but with one key difference: The former employ noise-isolating rubber ear tips, which create an in-ear seal that also improves bass response. Not everybody likes (or prefers) that kind of design, but if you do, these are "an excellent alternative to the AirPods [at] half the price."

That's from David Carnoy's Soundcore Liberty Air review, which you'll definitely want to read. I also recommend watching Lexy Savvides' in-depth comparison of the AirPods and Liberty Air. Both of these folks were pretty taken with Anker's take on true-wireless earbuds.

I'm not sure how long these will last at this price. When the Liberty Air first hit the market earlier this year, they sold out pretty quickly.

Editors' note: This story was originally posted earlier, but the deal is still active as of the most recent post date. Also, this story originally featured a photo of the wrong headphones. The correct image has since been attached.

Now playing: Watch this: Anker Liberty Air: Better sound than AirPods for much...

