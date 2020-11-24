This August Smart Lock with Wi-Fi beats the best Black Friday deal for $199

Chris Monroe/CNET

Smart locks are exactly the sort of gadget that Black Friday is designed for -- it's expensive enough that doorbuster-style deals can persuade you to whip out a credit card. August's latest version of its Wi-Fi smart lock -- the fourth generation -- is selling for about $210 right now in a variety of Black Friday sales. But we can do a little better than that: Right now you can get the when you apply promo code CNETLOCK at checkout.

Is that a good deal? Well, the new August lock's price has been trending down for a while now, sticking the landing on new all-time-low prices on a regular basis since early in the month of August. About a week ago we appear to have hit price bedrock when it got to $203 and then shot up to $220. Today's $209 price tag is close to the historic low and is a great deal on the new lock.

August has been making smart locks longer than almost anyone, and the new fourth-generation model is an updated version of the popular lock that put the company on the map. The "retrofit" approach means that the lock doesn't replace your existing deadbolt, so you can still get in the house with your existing front door key if you want to, and the whole August smart lock installation takes about 10 minutes -- 15 if you're not handy with a screwdriver.

The new lock is about 45% smaller than the August Smart Lock Pro, but otherwise looks basically the same. And because it has integrated Wi-Fi, you don't need to buy the $80 Connect accessory or sacrifice a nearby electrical outlet to plug it in. It's completely self-contained. This new version also makes the switch from AA batteries, which can last the better part of a year, to CR123 cells, which will last about half as long. Want to learn more? Read CNET's complete August Wi-Fi Smart Lock review.

This article was first published earlier this year. It has been updated with the latest pricing.

