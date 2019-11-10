This ASUS gaming laptop is like an early Black Friday deal at $270 off

ASUS

The holidays are coming, and that means there will soon be new games aplenty. You can get ready for the new videogame promised land by updating your gaming laptop, and right now you can nab an ASUS 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $580 from Best Buy, down from the regular price of $850.

Let's be clear: Any laptop is purchase is going to be an exercise in compromises. You need to weigh the total price against which components are the most important to go all-in on. While you can easily spend a few grand on a gaming rig -- something that would probably hospitalize Cheapskate Rick -- the reality is that you can assemble a solid performer for under a thousand dollars if you keep your expectations in check.

This ASUS has just an HD screen (the resolution is 1920 x 1080), which might give you pause. But it does have an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which is beefy enough for modern games, as well as an Intel Core i5-9300H processor. And we wouldn't even recommend it if it didn't have an SSD drive — which it does. 512GB worth of SSD, in fact, which is twice the capacity of many other laptops in this price range.

Would you pick up this $580 laptop for gaming (or work)? I'm curious about your thoughts.

Now playing: Watch this: Best laptops for the holidays 2019

