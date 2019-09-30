This Apple Maps update might be what finally pulls people away from Google Maps

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple is expanding the features in its Maps app and rolling out a revamped map for New York and other Northeastern areas following the launch of iOS 13. The updated map, which people will start seeing on Monday, includes broader road network coverage, better pedestrian data, more accurate addresses and more detailed landcover. Users will also see a more realistic view of buildings, parks, marinas and beaches.

Apple unveiled its new look for Maps in June at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. For the past several years, the company has been rebuilding its mapping technology from the ground up as it works to lure people away from other apps like Google Maps and Waze.

The more detailed maps were already available in parts of California. As of Monday, the new maps will cover New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Delaware, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Washington DC, and parts of Virginia and West Virginia. Apple plans to have revamped maps out to the rest of the US by the end of the year and internationally by 2020.

In addition to a more detailed map view, some other new Maps features include:

Look Around. The features, which lets you pan around 360 degrees (think Google Street View but made by Apple), is now available in all five boroughs of New York City.

The features, which lets you pan around 360 degrees (think Google Street View but made by Apple), is now available in all five boroughs of New York City. Siri Natural Language Guidance. The voice assistant can now provides natural-sounding directions in NYC. For example, Siri will say "turn left at the next traffic light," instead of "turn in 1,000 feet."

The voice assistant can now provides natural-sounding directions in NYC. For example, Siri will say "turn left at the next traffic light," instead of "turn in 1,000 feet." Collections. Available with iOS 13, collections let you build shareable lists of your favorite places or places you want to visit in a city.

Available with iOS 13, collections let you build shareable lists of your favorite places or places you want to visit in a city. Real-time transit. Also part of iOS 13, this feature provides real-time information like live departure times, outages and cancellations. Maps also now includes more detailed transit schedules so you can browse stops and connections in advance.

Also part of iOS 13, this feature provides real-time information like live departure times, outages and cancellations. Maps also now includes more detailed transit schedules so you can browse stops and connections in advance. Share ETA. This lets you share your estimated time of arrival with others



This lets you Indoor maps for airports and malls. Available starting Monday, the Maps offers a detailed look inside malls around the country and airports around the world.

Originally published Sept. 30 at 11:11 a.m. PT.

Update, at 11:34 a.m. PT: Adds more information.

