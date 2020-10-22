This app will tell you if the local McDonald's ice cream machine is broken

Getty Images

We all know the heartbreak of wanting nothing more than a cheap ice cream cone from McDonald's, only to find when we get there that the machine is apparently broken. Thankfully, people will never run out of reasons to build apps, and there's now one called mcbroken that'll tell you whether the machine at your local McDonald's is working.

Rashiq Zahid built the web app by reverse-engineering the fast-food chain's internal application programming interface, or API, he said in a Thursday tweet.

"I'm currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every mcdonald's in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine," he wrote, later clarifying: "Mcdonald's keeps track which locations have a broken machine, I'm merely querying for those -- no order gets executed, no ice cream is actually wasted."

I reverse engineered mcdonald's internal api and I'm currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every mcdonald's in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine https://t.co/2KsRwAdrMd — rashiq (@rashiq) October 22, 2020

The app also shows what percentage of machines are currently broken in different cities, like New York, San Francisco and Chicago. (Seattle appears to really have it together, with the app showing all machines are currently working. But it looks like New York needs to step it up.)

As Sahil Lavingia, CEO of e-commerce site Gumroad, commented, "this is why you learn to code."

Indeed.