This app lets you anonymously report harassment and bias

Getty Images

An app called AllVoices is striving to make it easier for employees to anonymously send feedback to company leadership and report harassment and bias. The company has closed a $3 million seed round, CEO Claire Schmidt said in a Friday report by TechCrunch.

AllVoices in an encrypted platform that lets people send complaints to human resources, which will then follow the cases through the platform's dashboard.

Schmidt was reportedly inspired to create AllVoices after former Uber engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post in 2017 describing sexual harassment and discrimination at the rideshare company. Fowler posted a tweet praising AllVoices on Friday, saying "I'm so so so incredibly proud of Claire and everything she has built to help victims of workplace mistreatment with @allvoicesco."