This Animal Crossing Lego set could become an adorable reality

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has made for a perfect stay-at-home distraction for many during the coronavirus outbreak. And now the game could spill over into another home hobby. A fan-designed version of Nook's Cranny, the general store in Animal Crossing, could become a real Lego kit if it gets enough support on Lego Ideas, where people submit their model concepts.

Nook's Cranny is the store in the game, run by twin tanuki (raccoon dog) buddies Timmy and Tommy, known for repeating each other's statements (...statements?). Their business is an indispensable part of Animal Crossing life. It's where island residents can earn bells (game currency) by selling everything from turnips to pears to birdhouses, and then spending bells to buy everything from surfboards to harps.

The Lego model, created by a designer who goes by Micro_Model_Maker, requires just under 1,000 parts, and offers a faithful representation of the blue-roofed store, complete with the outdoor drop-off box and a designed interior. The creator started out including just one player mini-figure, and later on was able to add models of Timmy and Tommy themselves.

Anyone can submit a model idea to the Lego Ideas blog, but 10,000 people must support the idea to move it forward to official consideration by Lego. Nook's Cranny was one of 35 different models to advance during this review period.

Other models include the balloon-carried house from Pixar's Up, the Rosebud Motel from TV show Schitt's Creek, a model of Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night painting, a set representing Terry Pratchett's Discworld fantasy series, and a Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout course.

The projects that have made it this far, including Nook's Cranny, will be examined by a group of Lego designers and other employees, who will build concept models and determine which projects are worth bringing to market.