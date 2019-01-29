Jelly Comb

Like pretty much everyone right now, I'm watching Marie Kondo on Netflix and trying to get better at tidying up. Among my biggest challenges: all the little electronics stuff. The cords, the earbuds, the flash drives, the microSD cards and so on. I've just never found a particularly good way to organize and store all these items.

Until now. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Jelly Comb Direct (via Amazon) has this electronics organizer bag for $9.09 when you clip the on-page extra-5-percent-off coupon and apply promo code MRTH3G5W.

That's for the medium-size black/green version, though I was also able to apply both coupons to the orange/gray one. The discount is not available on a few of the other, more muted colors, however.

This is, ostensibly, a travel case, but I think it could be just as practical for home use. It's a zippered case with two different sections: one with large-ish pockets for things like a mini tablet and mobile charger; the other with elastic-band holsters for things like cables and earbuds.

The product has a 4.5-star average rating from over 275 buyers. I'm not sure yet if this is just going to help organize my horrific electronics junk drawer or accompany me on road trips, but either way I'm in for one. (Pretty tempted to get two, actually.)

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Game time! If you're a PS4 owner (and a Facebook user), you may be excited to learn you can score Fallout 76 for just $24.99 and Marvel's Spider-Man for $27.99 -- some of the lowest prices anywhere on these two games. (Indeed, the latter still sells for $60 at most stores.)

As noted, these deals are available only via Facebook Marketplace, so if you're not already set up to buy stuff that way, you'll need to do that.

What's more, both titles have non-English packaging (ay caramba!), but the games themselves are in English.

