This 720p projector with Wi-Fi is just $50 right now

Bomaker

I'll just say it: Projectors are fun. There's something inherently cool about sitting in the dark with giant moving images splashed on your wall. That's true whether you're doing the TikTok Fake Window Challenge or having a special everyone-on-the-bed movie night with the kids.

Yesterday I wrote about some pretty cool portable projectors from Xgimi, but most of those deals are over -- and they weren't exactly impulse buys. (Pricing started at $439.) But here's an easy splurge: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller GooBang Doo has the . That's after clipping the on-page $20-off coupon and then applying promo code PLUY2572 at checkout.

Here's everything you need to know about the projector in one easy bulleted list:

For once, no b.s. in the headline; it doesn't claim "1080p," a deception found in a lot of low-priced projectors.

Similarly, there's no outrageous brightness claim; this model delivers 150 ANSI lumens, which is definitely on the low side but OK for dark rooms.

It says "portable," but it's really not because AC power is required. There's no battery.

You can plug in any HDMI source (game console, streaming stick, etc.), but there's also Wi-Fi for mirroring from phones and tablets. That's a surprising feature to find at this price point.

The only available keystone adjustment is vertical, meaning the projector must be placed directly facing your wall or screen -- and not too high or low, either. That's arguably the biggest challenge to using this thing.

Remember: fun. This isn't your fancy home-theater projector; it's your goofing-around projector. And for $50, it looks pretty solid.

Your thoughts?

Get a heated (!) massage gun for $28

Erommy

I'm kind of obsessed with massage guns right now, hence this recent roundup of affordable Theragun alternatives. I'm also amazed to routinely find various no-brand models selling for $35, $30 or even less.

Today, something I've never seen before: A heated massage gun. What! And the price is ridiculous: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Dnyker has the with promo code 50JYY0KC. Regular price: $56. That code should work for all three available colors.

For starters, this looks like no other massage gun I've encountered. Rectangular handle? Impractical, maybe, but also kind of cool. Not impractical at all: The base of the thing can heat to nearly 150 degrees, great if you want a second way to soothe sore muscles.

The massager itself comes with four heads and runs at 32 different speeds, which is overkill -- but I'm not complaining. I do wish it came with a carrying case, but I can't really complain there, either. Because $28!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.