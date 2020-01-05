This 70-inch JVC Roku TV is now just $530

JVC

Not long ago, I bought a 48-inch UHD TV for about $600. While I don't exactly regret my purchase, I am constantly amazed at how low prices have fallen, to the point that TVs now seem about as inexpensive as a large package of tube socks. Right now, for example, you can snag a JVC 70-inch UHD Roku TV for $530 at Walmart. The LT-70MAW795 regularly sells for $900, so you can save 42%.

CNET hasn't reviewed this particular model, nor is it offered by Amazon, but it has a 4.2-star rating at Walmart, with most buyers pleased with the picture quality and overall design. It's genuinely enormous, with a 70-inch LED display pushing out 3,840x2,160 pixels. And the smarts are provided by Roku, which is a great sign -- we love Roku TVs.

Is this going to be a home theater videophile's dream? Unlikely -- the JVC name isn't a leader in televisions anymore, and details on this TV are hard to come by. But 70 inches of Roku TV for $530? If I had a wall big enough, I'd try this one out myself.

