This 70-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV is on sale for just $500

Best Buy

TV deals are heating up. Walmart, for example, will be selling a 55-inch TCL Roku TV for just $148 on Nov. 11, which is bonkers. Meanwhile, if you've been biding your time on a really big screen, bide no more: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . That mouthful of a model normally sells for $650.

Worth noting: You can , but the delivery window right now is Oct. 29 to Nov. 9. Your local Best Buy store might have it available for same-day pickup, otherwise you can probably get it within a few days.

Insignia is Best Buy's house brand. I can't say for sure how this compares to the likes of, say, a Hisense or TCL or other budget brand, especially considering that there are only two user reviews on the product page. However, looking at the 55-inch version of this TV, I see a 4.6-star average from over 400 buyers. And at Amazon, it scored a 4.5-star rating from 2,000 buyers -- though it's not clear if that score applies to this size or all the sizes or what.

The key things to know: This TV employs Amazon's Fire TV UI -- not my favorite (I'm a Roku man), but good overall -- and features HDR10, a voice-capable remote and three HDMI inputs.

Prefer Roku? CNET's David Katzmaier just noted this option: The .

The Insignia also has a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz. Many 4K TVs can do 120Hz, which can help reduce motion blur -- an important consideration if you watch a lot of sports. Whether or not that matters, though, is a personal call. Read The truth about 4K TV refresh rates to learn more.

Black Friday is likely to bring plenty of TV deals, but I'd be surprised to see a 70-inch model priced much lower than this one.

Your thoughts?

Massage sore muscles into submission with this impact massager for $23

JMADENQ

If you've looked at Theragun or Hyperice massagers, you know that they're very pricey. You may also know there are countless off-brand alternatives priced considerably lower. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Gold-Shop has this , no code required. That's the lowest price I've seen on one of these things. (There are other colors available as well, but for a few dollars more.) The brand listed here is JMADENQ, but I've seen this same model selling under a variety of different names.

This massager features six speeds and four interchangeable massage heads. The rechargeable battery is good for up to three hours of operation, according to the seller.

These things really are a commodity now; I think nearly all the no-brand massagers are about the same, especially at this price point. The branded ones might be lighter, quieter and more versatile, but if you just want to knead out some sore muscles, this deal is hard to beat.

