This $65 waterproof wireless speaker is on sale for $22.50

Vava

Need a speaker you can take with you to the beach? The pool? The quarry? (I don't know, do people still go swimming at quarries? If Breaking Away taught me anything...) Make sure it has an IPX5 rating or better so it can withstand the inevitable splashes.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, ZDNet Academy + Deals has the Vava Voom 20 Bluetooth Speaker for $22.50 when you apply promo code VAVA25 at checkout. Price at Amazon: $65.

Just to be clear, the Voom 20 isn't 100% waterproof -- it's splashproof. So it probably won't survive getting dunked, but if it gets sprayed by the hose, no problem.

Beyond that, the speaker is notable for offering dual passive subwoofers (translation: lots of bass), the option to pair two different Bluetooth sources (two phones, for example, or a phone and a tablet), support for NFC pairing (great if your phone supports it as well) and a rechargeable battery that promises up to 8 hours of play time (at 80 percent volume).

The Voom 20 also has a Type-A USB port you can use to recharge your phone or another mobile device, though because it's a 1-amp port, it won't recharge particularly quickly.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but some 365 Amazon customers collectively rated it 4.1 stars.

The key thing to know here, aside from this being a crazy-good deal, is that if you order today, delivery is about two weeks out. That means this won't arrive in time for Father's Day. But if you need a gift for a mid-summer graduation party, this could work.

And, hey, if you just need something to accompany you on your next quarry visit, done and done.

Bonus deal: Get 10 feet of cord-covering raceway for $10

Nothing destroys decor like unsightly cords, especially when they're running down walls or along baseboards. Solution: Raceway track, which isn't as good as running the cords inside the wall, but is definitely an improvement.

Here's a dirt-cheap kit to get you started: The Yecaye CMC-01 Raceway Kit for $10.19 when you click the on-page 10%-off coupon and then apply promo code YECAYE01 at checkout. Regular price: $17.

The kit includes 125 inches' worth of paintable cord channels, including 90-degree and T elbows for making turns. You can screw the channels to the wall or use the included adhesive tape.

At this price, this is without question one of the cheapest ways I've seen to hide ugly cables.

