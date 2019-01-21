Hisense

Happy Monday, cheeps! In honor of Martin Luther King Day, CNET is, technically, closed -- but that doesn't mean I'm going to leave you deal-less.

Indeed, because of yesterday's ah-mazing NFL playoffs, I feel obligated to bring you a similarly amazing TV deal. If those two games weren't enough to whet your appetite for a newer, bigger screen, nothing will.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Hisense R7 Series 55-inch HDR 4K TV with Roku for just $299.99. That's $200 off the regular price and a pretty stellar deal on a TV with built-in Roku.

Hisense? This Chinese company doesn't have quite the name recognition of TCL, which makes some of CNET's favorite budget TVs. But it's a direct rival, no question, and on paper its screens seem every bit as good.

However, I'm not sure if the 55R7E is a new model or what, as CNET hasn't reviewed it and it has no user ratings. I do know that Hisense announced an R8 Series at CES, with plans to ship "later in 2019." Expected price on the 55-inch model: $600.

For half that, you get what appears to be a very well-rounded TV: Ultra-HD resolution, three HDMI inputs and built-in Roku. And here's a crazy idea: If you have a Best Buy near you, you could actually go to the store and check it out for yourself. What a concept!

Now playing: Watch this: The best TVs at CES 2019

So that's my quickie deal for today. See you back here tomorrow with more great stuff!

