This 5-quart air fryer usually sells for $80, but is now just $53

Toastmaster

Air fryers are the toaster ovens of the 21st century, and I can no longer imagine my kitchen without one. I've used my air fryer to make chicken wings, fries, veggies, mozzarella sticks and all sort of other things. It's also handy for cooking and reheating foods that it would be a waste to spin up the oven for. You can spend a lot of money on a fryer, but right now you can get the when you use exclusive discount code CNETFRY at checkout. That drops the price from $60 at Daily Steals. And compare that with the same model on Amazon, where it's currently selling for $80.

Most air fryers are plain old jet black. And while the Toastmaster's combination of black and stainless steel doesn't exactly set new standards in modern kitchen aesthetics, at least it doesn't look like all the other air fryers out there. The touchscreen controls give you one-button access to common recipes for foods like wings, shrimp, fish and veggies, and it features an automatic shut-off for safety. The fryer includes an inner basket and a wire baking rack.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model and there are no customer reviews at Daily Steals, but the Toastmaster has 3.9 stars on Amazon, with a very limited number of reviews to assess the product's reliability. Just a couple of negative reviews (including one that seems to be criticizing the concept of air fryers rather than saying anything specific about this particular model) pull the rating out of the 4-star range, and as is often the case these days, Fakespot and ReviewMeta radically disagree about the veracity of the review quality. So, long story short, use your best judgement, but be reassured that Toastmaster offers a one-year warranty.