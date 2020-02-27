This $5 mouse pad is also a Qi charging pad

Tzumi

I've already professed my love for things that have Qi charging pads built in. In fact, just the other day I wrote about a picture frame that doubles as a Qi charging stand. (That 30%-off deal is still available, by the way.) So when this popped up on my radar, of course I had to share it.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the . Shipping is extra, however, unless you pad your cart to at least $35 or opt for in-store pickup.

Let me clarify exactly what this is, followed by some explanation for the very mixed reviews. For starters, it's a mouse pad that has a built-in Qi (pronounced "chee") charging surface on the side (or top, depending on how you orient it). That means you can lay your phone on it and keep it topped off throughout the day.

That narrow section can also be propped up at an angle, effectively turning it into more of a phone stand. Obviously then you'd want to rotate the entire mouse pad so the phone is at the top.

Meanwhile, you also get a 2.4GHz wireless mouse that, like most, relies on a small USB receiver. That receiver is stored inside the mouse's underbelly, where it's easy to overlook. I think many people expect that you when you plug the mouse pad into your PC, that connects the mouse as well. It doesn't; you also have to plug in the receiver. I suspect this accounts for many of the "this doesn't work!" ratings.

Here's what I find especially cool: When you're not using the mouse pad to recharge your phone, you can use it to recharge the mouse. Yep, the latter supports Qi charging, something I haven't seen before.

All this for $5? I'm in. And because it's Walmart, if the thing doesn't work well for some reason, it's easy to return.

Your thoughts?

This top-rated Fairywill electric toothbrush is on sale for $18.99

Fairywill

An app-connected Bluetooth toothbrush? Um, no thanks. But a rechargeable one with different modes and a solid discount? Yeah, let's talk.

Actually, let's brush: Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . Regular price: $29.99.

I've owned one of these for a little over a year and couldn't be happier with it. (That said, Mrs. Cheapskate tried it once and did not like it, so your mileage may vary.)

The toothbrush features a two-minute timer, five different brushing modes and three replacement heads. A four-pack of replacement heads runs about $10.

Particularly impressive, it earned a 4.5-star average from nearly 9,000 Amazon customers. So if your current brush isn't getting the job done, or you just want to raise your dental game a bit, this is worth a look.

