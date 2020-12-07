This 5-foot-tall Home Alone house is made of gingerbread

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the movie Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin, Disney Plus commissioned a gingerbread replica of the McCallister family home.

The gingerbread house -- created by cake artist Michelle Wibowo -- includes many details from the movie, including gingerbread replicas of the Oh-Kay plumbing van and Little Nero's pizza delivery car.

There are also edible paint cans from the infamous booby trap and a mini cookie Kevin falling off his sled in the snow.

The creation took 300 hours to construct using gingerbread and icing. It measures 4.1 feet (1.25 meters) wide and 5.5 feet (1.7 meters) long.

"If you look closely at the house I've included lots and lots of details like the two robbers Marv and Harry, Kevin's treehouse, and the tire swing as well," Wibowo said in the video posted on Dec. 4. "At the front, you can see Kevin crashing off his sled into the snow. It's hilarious."

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Sixty-three trees, 33 windows, 14 pizza boxes and six lamp posts complete the festive gingerbread scene.

The Home Alone gingerbread house is on display at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Surrey, England, for the holidays.

Home Alone is available to watch on Disney Plus now.