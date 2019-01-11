Insignia

Not all the Super Bowl TV deals are for super-big TVs. Best Buy just rolled out a really sweet discount on a mid-size.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Insignia 43-inch 4K TV with built-in Fire TV is just $199.99 shipped (plus tax). It normally sells for $329.99.

Sure, 4K is overkill in a TV of this size, but there's no debating the value of Amazon's Fire TV smarts -- which include an Alexa-capable voice remote. The Insignia also has three HDMI inputs, which should prove ample given that you don't have to connect any kind of streaming stick or box.

Over 200 buyers collectively rated this 4.6 stars, so it's a good bet you'll be happy with your purchase.

