Today, because reasons, I wouldn't mind wreaking some (virtual) havoc with a sword. So the timing here couldn't be better: For a limited time, Ubisoft is offering the awesome action game For Honor Standard Edition (PC) for free. Regular price: $40.

I haven't installed it yet, but you can bet I'm going to. Here's what GameSpot had to say about For Honor: "It's an incredibly entertaining fighter that's satisfying both in single and multiplayer, even despite the narrative flaws of its story mode."

To get the game, you'll need the Uplay software client and a Ubisoft account (both free as well). That requirement aside, this is a flat-out freebie, no strings attached. The game is yours to keep even after the giveaway window ends (on Aug. 28).

