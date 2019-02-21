Toshiba

Just when I thought all the best TV deals were in the rear-view, bam: Today only, and while supplies last, the Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch Fire TV is just $99.99. Are. You. Kidding. Me?

I was pretty excited a week ago when you could score a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV for the same price. This is 35 percent larger!

Like Roku TVs, a Fire TV comes with lots of streaming apps: Netflix, Hulu, HBO and so on. (No YouTube, though, a definite deal-breaker for some.) And you get the benefit of an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can just tell the TV which channel or show you want.

What's more, Fire TV affords access to various Alexa skills and a huge library of Amazon apps. For example, you could play the excellent party game Quiplash -- something Roku can't do.

The screen itself tops out at 720p (aka 1,366x768-pixel) resolution, meaning it's not ideally suited for computer use. But don't let that "low" resolution dissuade you: At this size, 1080p isn't really necessary to enjoy HD goodness.

Toshiba provides three HDMI inputs for things like cable boxes and game consoles. Over 3,100 Amazon customers collectively rated this 4.1 stars out of 5.

Crazy-good deal. Crazy.

