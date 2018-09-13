Seagate

DJI makes hard drives? Who knew? Actually, Seagate makes this one, but it's DJI-branded because it has drone-minded aspirations. As in, use this drive to store your drone's video footage.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the DJI Fly Drive 2TB USB-C external hard drive for just $50. Regular price: $120.

Make no mistake, this is a straight-up ruggedized external hard drive that should prove awesome if you have a PC with a USB-C port. But it also has a built-in microSD card reader for, say, copying video footage from your drone in the field. (Note, however, that you'll still need a laptop in the mix; the drive has no auto-copy feature, nor can it run without USB-C power.)

The handful of negative users reviews are from customers who didn't realize one or both of those caveats. And yet the average rating is still 4.4 stars. For $50, this is a sweet deal on a high-capacity portable hard drive.

