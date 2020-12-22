This 27-inch HP monitor is on sale for just $120

HP

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

How's the home office these days? Are you tired of hunching over a 13-inch laptop screen? Or maybe feeling like a second screen would help your productivity?

Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the , with free shipping or curbside pickup (where available). Regular price: $250. (This is part of the happening this week.)

The 27f is a 27-inch monitor with a 1,920x1,080 native resolution, 5ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate. If you don't speak monitor, those are all good numbers -- with a caveat.

I'd always suspected that a monitor of this size might actually feel "too big" given that resolution, that it wouldn't prove as useful as one that could run at, say, 2,560x1,440 or even 4K. More pixels would produce a sharper image and let you fit more windows onscreen at a time.

But then I conducted a quick Twitter survey and found that lots of folks really like this size and don't find the resolution limiting at all:

Anyone here using a 27-inch 1080p monitor? If so, like? No like? I think some find that size too large for comfort at that resolution. — The Cheapskate (@cheapskateblog) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, some 3,700 Best Buy customers collectively rated this monitor 4.7 stars out of 5. So, yeah, I think you'll like it. But if you do think that screen might overwhelm your desk (or your eyeballs), you can also get an .

The only bummer is the warranty: Just one year, versus two or three years on some other brands.

Your thoughts?

Get the Hover-1 Superfly hoverboard for $120 -- and a free Nomatic wallet for some reason

Hover-1

With proper protection (helmet, etc.) and safe practices, a hoverboard can be incredibly fun. (And when was the last time you heard of one catching fire? (Jinx.))

Also at Best Buy today, the -- $80 off the regular price. Add it to your cart and you'll also find a free Nomatic Wallet in there, a $20 value. Why? Um, you know, because hoverboards... wallets... it's the most natural pairing since poodles and socket wrenches.

The Superfly (which is already awesome just on the name alone) has a range of up to six miles. It features customizable (!) LED wheels and trim and built-in Bluetooth speakers for listening to tunes while rolling.

Pointless? Impractical? Sure. Incredibly cool? Absolutely. I haven't ridden a hoverboard in a couple years and I still totally want one of these. There's a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 300 buyers, too.

