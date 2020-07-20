This 27-inch AOC desktop monitor is on sale for just $100

AOC

Tired of hunching over your laptop's relatively small screen? Plug in an external monitor for a proper desktop setup. And, hey, if you're going to do that, you might as well go big -- especially when there's a deal like this. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Staples has the . That's after applying coupon code 88147 at checkout. You can opt for either store pickup or free next-day (!) shipping.

This is a big monitor, something to consider if you don't have an especially big desk. I should also mention that it tops out at 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, something to consider if you're hoping to fit more windows into your workspace. (Some would argue that a monitor of this size is of lesser value without more pixels.)

Here's what you do get: an LED-backlit display with built-in blue-light filtering technology, plus HDMI and VGA inputs and a headphone jack. Alas, it doesn't have speakers, though of course you can continue to use your laptop's speakers or connect something external.

Here's the real star of this show, in my humble opinion: AOC backs it with a three-year warranty. Not a lot of tech products come with that kind of coverage.

Around 40 Staples customers collectively rated the monitor 4.6 stars out of 5. This is a crazy-good deal, one of the best I've ever seen on a screen this size.

Your thoughts?

