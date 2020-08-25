This 27-inch Acer desktop monitor is on sale for just $100

Acer

After months of shortages, monitors are back -- and so are monitor deals. If you're tired of hunching over your laptop's relatively small screen, get ready to go big: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Staples has the with promo code 46065. Regular price: $139.99.

This is a big monitor, which you'll want to consider if you have a small desk. I should also mention that it tops out at 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, something to consider if you're hoping to fit more windows into your workspace. (Some would argue that a monitor of this size is of lesser value without more pixels.)

The K272HL Ebid features an LED-backlit display with built-in blue-light filtering technology, plus HDMI, DVI and VGA inputs. Alas, it doesn't have speakers, though of course you can continue to use your current ones or connect something external. Acer backs the monitor with an excellent three-year warranty, and a couple dozen Staples customers collectively rated it 4.85 stars out of 5.

Feel like this might overwhelm your workspace? When you pad your cart to at least $100, Staples also has the with promo code 46065. So, to clarify, right now it's $99.99; that code won't work unless your cart total is at least $100. Get there with .

This isn't a great gaming monitor (owing to its slowish 8ms response time), and it has only a one-year warranty. But it's still a solid deal at $80. I'll just note that last week, Staples had a slightly better Acer model on sale for the same price. (It's currently sold out, but will almost certainly return.)

Your thoughts?

