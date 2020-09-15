This 25-in-1 survival gear kit can be yours for $20

Famistar

I may have mentioned already my newfound love for Alone, the History Channel series that's part Survivor and part Survivorman. One thing it has made abundantly clear: I'd never make it out there. If I found myself alone in the wilderness, well, time to start writing my epitaph.

In all seriousness though, the right gear can go a long way toward helping you survive an emergency situation. Whether you're backpacking or just driving through remote areas, a survival kit is essential. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code GON75ONF. Regular price: $33. Update: Although I tested and verified the code this morning, it is no longer working. Believe me, I am just as aggravated about this as you. I'm investigating with the vendor... hope to get a response soon but it's tough to say.

The kit is contained in an 8-inch, 1-pound waterproof case. It includes pretty much everything you might fathom, including a whistle, wire saw, emergency blanket, pocket knife, paracord bracelet, flashlight (BYO batteries) and so on.

There's also a fire starter, along with a blow tube and four pieces of tinder. The latter counts as four of the 25 total items, so don't expect 25 individual tools. (That number is closer to 18, or 19 if you count the case.)

One thing to note: Once again, Fakespot and ReviewMeta are totally at odds with regard to the legitimacy of the user reviews, which number around 80 and average out to 4.8 stars. That's one reason I wanted to peek at the kit myself.

Which I did. Make no mistake, this isn't pro-level gear designed to last a lifetime. But it's pretty sturdy stuff; I'd have no qualms about packing it the next time I walk in the woods. And I think you'd be hard-pressed to buy these items separately for anywhere near this price.

Your thoughts?

Get a Rachio 8-Zone Smart Lawn Sprinkler Controller for $80

Chris Monroe/CNET

If you're lucky enough to own a home, and that home has a sprinkler system, a smart controller is a must-have. Trust me: It makes life easier and watering way more efficient. And here's the best deal I've seen in recent memory: Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the factory-reconditioned . Original price: $200.

I own a different controller, but Rachio has a great reputation, and the ratings for this model are pretty stellar. Here's CNET's Rachio 2 review if you want to know more. (Keep in mind it's about three years old; there may be updates to the software or even firmware that aren't reflected.)

Although it's a refurb, it's still backed by a one-year Rachio warranty, so there's no downside there to speak of. Something like this, you pretty much set it and forget it -- unless you need to do some manual zone-watering or the like. Me, I'm never, ever going back to a traditional controller.

Now playing: Watch this: Let Rachio guide you to a smarter watering schedule

