This 24-inch Insignia Fire TV comes with a free Echo Dot for $100

Need a TV for a den, bedroom or dorm room? The deals don't get much better than this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has an , a price that includes a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen). The latter will automatically appear in your cart when you add the TV. This ties the lowest price I've seen, but that was without the Dot.

Roku TVs get more attention these days, but let's not overlook the Fire TV option. It's arguably just as good, with nearly all the same streaming apps: Netflix, Hulu, HBO and so on. And you get the benefit of an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can just tell the TV which channel you want.

What's more, Fire TV affords access to various Alexa skills and a huge library of Amazon apps. For example, you could play the excellent party game Quiplash -- something Roku can't do. Granted, a 24-inch screen is a little small for a party game, but you get the idea.

The TV itself tops out at 720p (aka 1,366x768-pixel) resolution, meaning it's not ideally suited for computer use. But don't let that "low" resolution dissuade you. At this size, 1080p is overkill.

There's a built-in digital tuner should you wish to connect an antenna, and three HDMI inputs for things like cable boxes and game consoles.

Here's where I'm scratching my head: Best Buy has sold this TV (or one exactly like it) for well over a year, yet there are only three user reviews. Last time I shared this deal, there were at least 80. Meanwhile, there's a new (also with a free Dot), but I'm hard-pressed to see any difference between the two.

Either way, it looks to be a fine addition to anyplace a bigger TV won't fit. Your thoughts?

Save $49 on Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Look, if you absolutely positively insist on buying AirPods, I won't judge. I will urge you to wait for a decent sale -- which is right now. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the , tying the all-time low price. Regular price: $199.

It's ridiculous how much extra Apple charges for the wireless charging case, which, admittedly, is a great feature. It's a $40 upgrade, or $80 (!) if you buy the standard AirPods and then decide later you want the case. (Actually, you can upgrade your AirPods to wireless charging for as little as $20, if you're in the know.)

It's also ridiculous how much Apple charges for AirPods, period. That's why I'm constantly testing more affordable wireless earbuds, many of which are quite good -- for a fraction of the price.

That said, if you absolutely positively insist on buying AirPods, this is the deal to beat.

