This $230 JBL wireless speaker with Google Assistant is on sale for $60

Sarah Tew/CNET

Welcome to Unofficial JBL Month here at CNET. Through sheer coincidence, I've had deals crop up on the JBL Link 10, JBL Link 500 (still available, by the way) and JBL Boost TV, all within the last 10 days or so. So just to finish off October in style, here's one more: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the JBL Link 20 portable wireless voice-activated speaker for $59.99. That's after applying promo code CNETLINK20 at checkout. It lists for $229.95, currently sells for $199.95 and runs $172.99 refurbished. (Daily Steals' inventory: new.)

The Link 20 is the big brother to the smaller Link 10 I wrote about last week and offers a similarly dazzling array of features: It's portable, waterproof and wireless times two (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi). It has built-in Google Assistant. It has built-in Chromecast. It supports multiroom setups.

I haven't tried one myself (though I did find a lot to like in the aforementioned Link 500), so I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's Link 20 review. Verdict: "Among the handful of voice-enabled portable Wi-Fi speakers out there, the JBL Link 20 is arguably the best for the money." (For the record, here's CNET's list of the best portable speakers, period.)

And that, my friends, was based on the then-$200 price tag. You can now bag one for just $60. Wow, is it a good time to have ears.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: JBL's voice-activated Link Series speakers are Amazon...

