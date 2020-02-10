Sarah Tew/CNET

A few months back, JBL unleashed a torrent of great speaker deals -- most of which sold out quickly. Here's one that just cropped up again, though I expect a similarly speedy sellout. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the . It lists for $229.95, though it appears to be discontinued at most stores and priced below $100 at those that still stock it.

The Link 20 is the big brother to the smaller Link 10 I wrote about last week and offers a similarly dazzling array of features: It's portable, waterproof and wireless times two (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi). It has built-in Google Assistant. It has built-in Chromecast. It supports multiroom setups.

I haven't tried one myself, so I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's Link 20 review. Verdict: "Among the handful of voice-enabled portable Wi-Fi speakers out there, the JBL Link 20 is arguably the best for the money." (For the record, here's CNET's list of the best portable speakers, period.)

And that, my friends, was based on the then-$200 price tag. You can now bag one for just $60. Wow, is it a good time to have ears.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: JBL's voice-activated Link Series speakers are Amazon...

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new availability.

