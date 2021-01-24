This $23 emergency radio is all you need to survive the zombie (or robot) apocalypse

dodocool

It seems we inch closer to some sort of apocalypse every day, but even if you're not fighting off hordes of zombies or killer robots, you might still need to know the weather in the middle of a hurricane. That's where an emergency radio comes in. The Dodocool Emergency Radio has all the bases covered, including AM/FM and NOAA weather broadcasts, a flashlight and 2,000-mAh USB charging for your mobile devices. Right now you can get this when you click the coupon on the product page and apply promo code TECHB0025 at checkout. That'll save you 34% off the usual price of $35.

The best part of this radio -- and the feature that caught my attention -- is the hand crank, which lets you power it entirely with human muscles. Whether you crank it yourself or opt to keep your kids busy during a power failure by cranking the radio is up to you. During routine, non-emergency situations, you can use the radio without working up a sweat, because it runs on your choice of AC, a trio of AAA batteries, USB or solar power as well.

The radio is pretty compact; it measures about 7x5x3 inches, but is packed with routine and survival features. There's a flashlight and reading light, SOS alarm and radio, as well as a 2,000-mAh power bank. That versatility can earn it a place on camping trips as well as your robot-invasion-bug-out kit.

