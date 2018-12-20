Best Buy

Need a TV for the den, office or bedroom? Something small but good? If you act fast, you might be able to snag the best small-TV deal of 2018.

Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Insignia NS-22D510NA19 22-inch LED 1080p TV for just $59.99 shipped, plus tax. It normally runs $130.

Most TVs of this size top out at 720p, and I'd argue that 1080p is overkill -- but, you know, I'll take it anyway. And if you want an ultra-cheap computer monitor, the higher resolution (and smaller size) means this "TV" will fit the bill.

The Insignia has two HDMI inputs, which might prove a bit limiting if you need to venture beyond a cable box and some kind of streamer. For monitor duty, make sure the computer you connect has HDMI or an appropriate adapter.

Speaking of streamers, you'll need one, because there are no built-in "smarts" here. If you're not in a rush, Amazon still has the Fire TV Stick for just $24.99 (with more stock expected to arrive on Dec. 25). Or just throw a Roku Express into your Best Buy cart; it's currently on sale for $24.99 as well.

The TV has a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 100 buyers, so it's a good bet you'll be extremely happy with it -- especially after paying just $60.

