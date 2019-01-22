Sarah Tew/CNET

Like my colleague David Carnoy, I hear the name "Tribit" and immediately think of those fuzzy little Star Trek creatures. But that's not what endears this product to me -- it's the unbeatable value.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Tribit XSound Go portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker is just $21.44 when you clip the 5 percent off coupon and then apply promo code AVHTA36X at checkout. It normally sells for $33 -- already a pretty stellar deal.

If you're a regular Cheapskate reader, you know that a Bluetooth speaker in this price range isn't uncommon. But the XSound Go is notable for a few reasons, not the least of which is that CNET has reviewed it -- and found it "an excellent mini speaker for the money."

For starters, it's fully waterproof. The IPX7 rating means it can actually survive being immersed in water -- so no problem if it accidentally falls in the pool or lake. (Just to be clear, though, it does not float.)

You also get pretty amazing battery life: up to 24 hours at medium volume. Just make sure to allow yourself a good 4 hours to fully recharge that battery.

Finally, there's sound quality. I haven't tested the XSound Go myself, but Carnoy put it through its paces. Verdict: very good overall, if a bit lacking in bass.

Tribit backs the speaker with an 18-month warranty, which is also above average for a product like this. This is easy to recommend at $33, but at $21? Kind of a slam-dunk.

Amazon

Bonus deal: Just in case you don't already have all the tablets you could possibly need (and then some), Amazon is once again offering the Fire HD 8 for $50. And by "once again" I mean this deal comes around fairly often: Black Friday, pre-Christmas, Prime Day and so on.

That's not to diminish it in any way. The HD 8 is an exceptional value at $50. That's for the 16GB model -- although the 32GB option is also on sale ($80), don't bother: You can pop in an inexpensive microSD card to easily expand media storage.

Read CNET's Fire HD 8 review if you want to know more.

