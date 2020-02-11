This $20 wireless power bank is self-adhesive and a kickstand

Aideaz

Most power banks require a cord. A few have a Qi wireless charging pad that allow you to dispense with the cord, but then you have lay both the power bank and your phone on a flat surface. You can't easily use the latter while using the former. That's why I'm pretty fired up about this item, which appears to be an ingenious mobile-charging solution. And it's on sale.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code 40N9MIN5. It normally sells for $33

This little power pack uses something called nano-suction to stick to the back of your phone (as long as it doesn't have a leather or otherwise uneven case). How well that actually works, and how it will hold up over time, I have no idea. (I'll try to get one in for testing.) But I like it in theory, as it lets you continue to use your phone while you're topping it off -- no cord required.

Just as cool, I think: There's a rubber gidgey on the back that slides up to become a grip-ring or kickstand. There's also a USB-C port on the bottom for charging external devices as well.

Now, because this has just a 5,000-mAh battery, don't expect a ton of extra power. Best case is you'd probably get a single full recharge of your phone. What's more, it's not clear whether Aideaz provides an AC adapter for recharging the power bank itself, nor what cables (if any) are included.

Even so, I still think this looks great in theory. Your thoughts?

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.