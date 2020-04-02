This $20 flying spinner is the indoor toy your kids need right now

FlyNova

Remember fidget spinners? Imagine if they could fly. That's how I envision this new kind of drone, which is small, safe for kids and operated entirely by hand. It might be the perfect indoor toy for youngsters who are climbing the walls right about now.

Here's one source for them, though keep reading because there are many, many others. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the , with free shipping. (Walmart also sells a three-pack for $56.24 -- not much of a savings, but just FYI.)

This thing has been around a few months, but it just crossed my radar about a week ago. It's basically a flying mini-fan, one adorned with LEDs (hello, night flying!) and protected by a plastic cage. To start it up, you hold it much like you would a fidget spinner and, well, give it a spin.

And then you just toss it around. It's like a little Frisbee with added float. You can bounce it off walls, play catch with a friend or even flick it away from you at an upward angle for a boomerang-like return. Definitely seems like fun for kids -- and, make no mistake, I want one myself.

As noted above, you can find these at lots of different stores. I searched Amazon and found it for -- but there are plenty of others. Here's (plus $1 for shipping), though with limited quantities available. And if you use the Wish app, searching for FlyNova yields tons of results with prices all over the place -- though keep in mind that these are mostly Chinese sellers, so shipping will be slow, and you may get a knock-off rather than an actual FlyNova (which may not be a bad thing, but just a heads-up).

Want to learn more and see it in action? This guy did a quick little review video, worth the 5-minute view.

Your thoughts? If you've tried one of these yourself, please share your experience in the comments!

Score a Sony PlayStation 4 bundle for $250 (save $50)

Sony

This isn't quite Black Friday-level pricing, but it's one of the better deals I've seen recently. Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the , with free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Everyone else pays $6.) Take note, however, that shipping may take as long as a month.

Still, that's $50 off the going rate pretty much everywhere. (Even Amazon proper charges $290 right now.)

The bundle includes not only the console and one controller, but also three games: God of War, The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

People often forget the PS4 is also a Blu-ray player, which could come in handy now that some streaming services are throttling resolution. If you think you might want to use the console for movies, consider grabbing a proper remote to go with it, like .

