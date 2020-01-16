This 2-port USB car charger is on sale for just $5.34 today

Amazon

Depending on the age of your car, it might have a USB port, maybe even two. But I'll wager those are old-school Type-A ports. What if you need to charge something that requires USB-C? Indeed, more and more devices are leveraging that kind of port.

Here's a super-cheap solution: The AmazonBasics USB-C Car Charger with 18W USB-C Port and 12W USB-A Port for $5.34. This originally sold for $15, though the price has been steadily trickling down (now to an all-time low) for months.

The charger plugs into your car's power port (formerly known as the cigarette lighter) and can power two devices simultaneously. Amazon promises an 80% charge in just 35 minutes, though no mention is made of what kind of device or via which port -- so I'd take that with a big grain of salt.

Speaking of which, the charger scored a 4.6 average rating from around 320 buyers. Here's yet another instance where Fakespot and ReviewMeta are at odds: The former claims lots of those reviews are fake; the latter says 100% are legit. Sorry, but I'm with ReviewMeta on this one. It seems extremely unlikely Amazon proper would be staging fake reviews, and certainly not this volume of them.

That said, something like this, it either works or it doesn't. If you need USB ports in your car, here's two for $5. That's pretty amazing; I've seen similar adapters selling for $20-$30.

Your thoughts?

