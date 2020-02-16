This 2-in-1 robot can vacuum and mop at the same time, and is now $263 off

Ry Crist/CNET

Robot vacuums have come a long way since the first Roomba debuted in 2002. But even modern models can be perplexingly stupid and single-minded. The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 tries to break that mold by doing not one, but two things at once: It's a vacuum and mop. In addition, it combines its camera with artificial intelligence to recognize objects on the floor and know whether it can run over them or should go around. This keeps Ozmo from eating (and getting jammed on) your socks. Right now, you can scoop up the on Amazon. That's 37% off the regular price of $700.

The Ozmo 920 is designed with a lot of smarts. It can detect the difference between hardwood floors and carpets and only mop on hard surfaces, for example, and it can build a floorplan of your home in its memory -- even for multifloored houses -- to more efficiently navigate. It can also respect an unlimited number of virtual boundaries to keep it out of areas you wasn't it to avoid. If you like voice control, you're in luck. The Ozmo is compatible with both Alexa and Google Voice.

This 2-in-1 robovacuum regularly goes on sale, but the $438 price on Amazon right now is on the better end of the deal spectrum for this model (though its been as cheap as $349 recently, so if you're not in a hurry, waiting might eventually save you some more money.

Now playing: Watch this: Battling bot vacs: iRobot Roomba S9+ vs Neato Botvac...

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.