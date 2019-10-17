Sarah Tew/CNET

No one ever hires me to write marketing copy for their products, which is a shame: I think I'd be pretty good at it. For example, I have the perfect tagline for the JBL Link 10: "Yeah, it does that."

Seriously, check out the feature list. It's portable. It's waterproof. It's wireless times two: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It has built-in Google Assistant. It has built-in Chromecast. It supports multiroom setups.

Of course, you'll pay a premium for such a well-rounded speaker, right? Yep: It retails for $180. Yowza.

Good news: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the refurbished JBL Link 10 portable wireless voice-activated speaker is just $39.99, with free shipping to boot. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

First things first: Although this is a refurb, it's obviously a manufacturer refurb, given that it's sold by JBL proper. Although there's nothing on the product page to indicate JBL's refurb process (will this have any scuffs or other signs of wear, for example?), the listed warranty is one full year. To me that suggests the product should arrive -- and operate -- in like-new condition.

I haven't tried the speaker myself, but I can turn you over to David Carnoy's JBL Link 10 review for all the important details. Curiously, he indicated a $150 price tag on this model; it seems odd that it would have increased in the past 18 months, but it definitely does list for $180 (new) at JBL, Best Buy and so on. Perhaps it was already discounted when he reviewed it.

Carnoy's verdict: "One of the better voice-enabled portable Wi-Fi speakers out there." And that was based on the list price. At $40, I'd call this "one of the best voice-enabled portable Wi-Fi speaker deals of all time." (For the record, here's CNET's list of the best portable speakers, period.)

Your thoughts?

