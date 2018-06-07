Enjoybot

Quick reminder: This Monday, June 11, I'll be appearing live on the CNET Dads-and-Grads Deals show! It starts at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT and comes with a huge helping of cool products and exclusive discounts. Plus, you'll have the chance to win an unlocked iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED from US Mobile and three months of service.

Here's a quick teaser to get you in the mood:

Now Playing: Watch this: Best gifts for dads and grads live ​show ​on June 11

To paraphrase an old saying, the best mobile charger is the one you have with you. Me, I like to carry one that packs at least 10,000mAh of juice, so I can recharge my stuff a bunch of times before having to recharge the charger.

Oh, and if your phone supports Quick Charge technology, it's only logical to get a power bank that does as well. Because when you're on the go, the faster you can charge, the better.

So here we go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Enjoybot 10,000mAh power bank with USB-C cable for $11.99. That's after applying promo code PWDTOGBA at checkout.

This impressively compact power bank measures just 4.3 by 2.7 inches and 0.5 inch thick, meaning it's probably smaller than your actual phone.

It comes with two standard USB ports, one of which supports QC 3.0 charging. There's also a USB Type-C port, which adds a little future-proofing should your next phone have one as well. You can also use that port to charge the Enjoybot itself, though there's a microUSB input for that as well.

Two more things worth noting: The power bank's 4.1-star review average gets passing grades from both Fakespot and ReviewMeta, and Enjoybot backs the charger with an 18-month warranty.

The only question-mark: How much inventory does Enjoybot have? I'm not sure, but if you see a different seller listed on the Amazon product page, the promo code won't work.

Your thoughts?

Clapfoot

Bonus deal: Game time! If you like third-person shooters and/or tower-defense strategy, it's your lucky day. For a limited time, Steam is giving away Fortified (Win). It normally costs $15.

I love the aesthetic of this one. It looks like a glammed-up retro monster movie, and indeed the conceit is a martian invasion set during the 1950s. It blends set-up-your-defenses strategy with on-the-ground pew-pew action, all played out in really pretty big-city streets.

GameSpot had mixed feelings about Fortified, which it likened to the movie "Mars Attacks!", but I say grab this freebie while you can. If you don't like it, the only cost was a bit of your time. Me, I know how I'm spending my weekend.

Bonus deal No. 2: Speaking of games, if you're an Xbox owner, make sure to check out Microsoft's E3 Week sale. A ton of games have been discounted by as much as 85 percent.

A few good bets: Grand Theft Auto V for $19.80, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for $6 and Battlefield 1: Revolution for $15.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!